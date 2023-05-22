Biden claims 'white supremacy' is 'most dangerous terrorist threat' to US in commencement speech at HBCU

President Joe Biden recently delivered the keynote address for Howard University’s commencement ceremony.

Howard University is a historically Black research institution in Washington D.C. and the alma mater of Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the speech, Biden did not shy away from racial issues, claiming that “the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy.”

“I’m not saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU,” Biden added. Some faculty in the background can be seen laughing at this remark, though it is unclear whether it was intended to be humorous.

During a 2020 campaign interview with Charlamagne tha God on “The Breakfast Club,” Biden notoriously claimed that any African American voters who remained undecided “ain’t Black.”

"[I]f you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black,” said Biden.

The comment came in response to Charlamagne telling Biden he had more questions for him.

Biden later apologized for the comment, stating he "shouldn’t have been such a wise guy” during the Charlamagne interview.

Campus Reform has previously reported on multiple prominent conservative speakers being disinvited from campuses for their politics.

Last September, The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles was disinvited from speaking at the University of St. Thomas, a Catholic school, for his past comments on transgender ideology.

Last June, students at George Washington University started a petition to revoke Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ employment at the university.

The petition came as a response to his siding with the majority in the landmark SCOTUS decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

Biden will also be delivering a commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy in June.

Howard University did not respond to Campus Reform’s request for comment in time for publication.

