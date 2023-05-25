URI gives students, faculty up to $1,000 to bring 'social justice' speakers to campus

The University of Rhode Island is offering students and faculty up to $1,000 for hosting "social justice" related speakers and campus events.

The University of Rhode Island’s (URI) Office of Community, Equity, and Diversity (CED) runs a “mini-grants” program that funds diversity-related projects on campus.

“It is the hope of our office to fund programs and initiatives that echo our mission to create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive community,” the office’s page introducing the initiative reads.

The grant money will be given to proposals “grounded in furthering knowledge and commitment to social justice” that “touch upon multiple aspects of CED’s core values,” which include "affirming multiple intersecting identities" and "advancing equity, inclusion, and diversity in the global community, and modeling "social justice."

The grant program is open to students, faculty, and staff and “[p]rograms available for funding may include inviting a speaker to campus or hosting an event for a student organization.”

The CED describes its mission as “striv[ing] to create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive University in which every individual can learn, work, and thrive.”

As part of this mission, the Office comprises several identity-based centers, including the “Gender and Sexuality Center,” which hosted events entitled “Pronoun Day Booth,” and “Sex Toy Bingo.”

Campus Reform contacted the Office of Community, Equity, and Diversity for comment, but did not yet receive a response. This story will be updated accordingly.