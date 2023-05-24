Art prof fired after attacking pro-life table and threatening journalist with machete

A recent video posted to Students for Life of America's (SFLA) TikTok page shows a professor vandalizing a pro-life display after verbally harassing the students at the table.

Shellyne Rodriguez, adjunct professor of art at Hunter College in New York, can be seen telling the students, “You’re not educating sh*t! This is f*cking propaganda!"

She also calls the display “bullsh*t” and “violent,” and says that it is “triggering [her] students.”

After telling vice president of the school’s SFLA chapter, Patrick Rubi, “You can’t even have a f*cking baby,” she proceeds to throw materials off the table shouting “F*ck this sh*t!” and “Get this sh*t the f*ck out of here!”

In an initial statement to Fox News earlier this week, a Hunter College spokesperson said, "The provost has opened an investigation into the professor’s actions,” and that the school is “taking this matter very seriously.”

The PSC Graduate Center, a union representing CUNY staff, claimed that she “constructively critiqued the group members” and that her actions were “fully justified.”

The union also accused the pro-life group of disseminating “dangerously false propaganda,” saying that this kind of "disinformation ... should never be allowed to take root at our college.”

However, Rodriquez once again made news yesterday when a video of her holding a machete against the neck of New York Post reporter Reuven Fenton went viral.

The incident occurred when Fenton knocked on Rodriguez’s door to speak with her about her encounter with the pro-life group. She reportedly yelled, “Get the f*ck away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!”

When he identified himself, she threw the door open and held the blade against his neck. When he and his photographer left the building, Rodriguez proceeded to accost and chase them with the weapon outside.

In a statement to the Post, a Hunter College spokesperson confirmed that Rodriguez had been fired, saying, “Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action. Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.”

Best efforts were made to reach out to Shellyne Rodriquez, Reuven Fenton, and Students for Life at Hunter College. Hunter College was contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

