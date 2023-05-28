VA Republicans call for DEI spending report to investigate public colleges

Republican lawmakers in Virginia are requesting a spending report that focuses specifically on the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts at state colleges and universities, Higher Ed Dive reports.

Two lawmakers in particular are paving the way for this new initiative: House Speaker Todd Gilbert and House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore. In a May 4 letter, Gilbert and Kilgore requested the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) “to study the growing cost of public higher education in the Commonwealth.”

"There have also been anecdotal reports from institutions across the Commonwealth about the increasing number of non-instructional or administrative staff, particularly in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) positions," the letter continued. "One such report stated that approximately 1,100 in-state students could receive a full-tuition scholarship for the amount spent on DEI salaries."

Virginia is not the only state with Republican legislatures starting to look into the funding practices of DEI policies. States such as Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, and others have also started putting their foot down against DEI efforts.

Florida has taken the lead nationally in investigating DEI efforts on its public college campuses. Florida lawmakers recently sent in a bill to Governor DeSantis, a fervent opponent of all DEI policies, to essentially weaken all campus diversity initiatives and practices.

This bill, signed into law on May 16 and titled "SB 266," "specifies that a Florida College System (FCS) institution, state university, or associated support organization may not expend any funds for programs or campus activities that violate the FEEA; advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion; or promote or engage in political or social activism."

Campus Reform reached out to all parties involved and will update this article accordingly.