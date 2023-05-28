WATCH: Medical Schools are now offering ‘gender-affirming’ care for toddlers

In an episode of “Fox & Friends First,” Founder of Education First Alliance Sloan Rachmuth and Dr. Nancy Anderson joined to discuss issues of "gender-affirming care" for America’s youth as young as toddlers for some schools.

In this video, the host touches on three current institutions: Duke Health, UNC Health, and ECU Health. All three provide programs for treatment of children that suffer from gender dysphoria at ages as young as 2 to 4 years old.

Moreover, these institutions, based out of North Carolina, are some of the nation’s top medical schools and have programs that offer “social transitioning treatments” for children.

Education First Alliance is exposing these programs to the public.

[RELATED: Yale’s Pediatric Gender Program treats toddlers: viral video By Logan Dubil]

“It’s really bad, we have been told for years by the left that this isn't going on, and if it is, it’s maybe 16-year-olds, 17-years-old,” Rachmuth stated. “But it is going on ... in the state of North Carolina.”

Rachmuth also told Campus Reform that "pathologizing and medicalizing the normal behavior of toddlers is predatory and violates the tenets of do no harm."

On Fox & Friends First, she discussed Duke, which starts transitioning children at the age of 2, UNC, which transitions kids at age 3, and ECU, which has a program through its schools and world health communities that transitions children at age 4.

Board member Dr. Anderson says that current medicine has become an "activist entity."

She goes on to say that this mode of treatment has come to be known as “gender-affirming care” which she then describes as “a pathway, a highway that you can not get off of.”

“As soon as the child thinks or pretends that they might be a different sex, then that must be affirmed.”

Watch the full video above.