Leftist who stalked pro-life student set to appear in court

A student at Christopher Newport University in Virginia is set to appear in court for violating a no-contact order he was issued after stalking a pro-life student.

Connor Land, the student in question, was detained by police on the night of April 18 after he gained entry into the room of Jenna Gibson, the president of the school’s Students for Life chapter.

Land was released by police, but Gibson sought and was granted an emergency protective order against him the next day. She later applied for and received a preliminary protective order.

According to court documents obtained by Campus Reform, Gibson said she was not in her room when Land arrived, but explained that he “lied to my roommate stating we are ‘friends’ and that I was ‘meeting him there later.'" She noted that she did not know how he was able to find her address, further adding, “I fear his intention was to assault or harm me in some way and I do not feel safe.”

On April 20, Land attempted to call and text Gibson’s father, which violated the orders against him. As a result, a warrant was put out for his arrest that night.

Land is now set to appear in court on June 21 on a charge for violating a protective order, a Class 1 misdemeanor under Virginia Law.

Campus Reform previously reported on Land’s interactions earlier during the day of the incident at a tabling event hosted by Students for Life.

Initially, he donated $60 to the group citing his support for the pro-life cause. However, an officer of Alpha Phi Omega, a service fraternity of which Land is a member, disputed this claim in an interview with Campus Reform.

The fraternity officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said Land admitted that the donation “was not really for [Gibson’s] cause," instead indicating that he “had an ulterior motive” that was “impulsive.”

After donating the money, Land asked members of the group, including Gibson, to help him find his car keys. The members agreed and eventually found the keys in a remote location. He later set his car alarm off and ran, leaving his keys and phone in the car.

In his discussion with the fraternity officer, Land explained that it was one of his ploys to get Gibson’s attention and referred to it as a “snipe hunt,” but did not elaborate.

He also claimed that “harassment was not my intention,” and stated that “I told the police officers I was paying for a friend experience.”

In a statement to Campus Reform, Gibson said that the situation has left her feeling “very unsafe and uncomfortable because it was a complete invasion of privacy.” She also said she hopes Land is “held accountable for his actions in court this June, to show that kind of behavior is unacceptable.”

Connor Land and Christopher Newport University have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

