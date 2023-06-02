San Francisco college to offer course on 'Intimacy and Relationships Between Women and Nonbinary People'

City College of San Francisco’s (CCSF) LGBT Studies Department is offering a course titled “Intimacy and Relationships Between Women and Nonbinary People” for the fall 2023 semester.

“Utilizing a feminist lens, this course studies people who identify as women and nonbinary in intimate relationships from a variety of perspectives,” the course’s description reads.

“Integrating the personal experiences of class members, the course examines biological, psychological, social, and cultural influences upon women's and nonbinary people's ability to develop and sustain intimate and healthy relationships."

CCSF’s LGBT Studies Department “focuses on the intersections of sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, race, ethnicity, socio-economics, global location, religion, and ability."

Utilizing perspectives from “queer theory, trans theory, theories of race and ethnicity, feminist theory, and the study of comparative social justice and political movements,” courses within the department “examine the ways that we currently understand and have historically understood various constructions of sexuality, gender identity and behavior depending upon historic time and global location.”

Through this department, students can earn either an Associate in Arts (AA) degree in LGBT Studies or an Associate in Arts for Transfer (AA-T) degree in Feminist, Queer, and Trans Studies.

“The LGBT Studies Major offers a rigorous intersectional approach to the study of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Two Spirit identities, culture, art, literature[,] politics, history, and society both globally and domestically,” the AA program’s description reads.

The AA-T program, on the other hand, utilizes “introductory courses addressing gender, sexuality, race, ethnicity, class, ability and depth of knowledge” with a “focus on intersecting identities within feminist, queer, and trans theories.”

This program additionally collaborates with CCSF’s “interdisciplinary departments focusing on Social Justice Studies.” These departments include African American Studies, Asian Studies, Asian American Studies, Interdisciplinary Studies, Labor and Community Studies, Latin American Latino Studies, Philippine Studies, and Women’s and Gender Studies.

Other courses to be offered in the fall semester under this department include “Male Intimacy and Relationships” and “Transgender Lives, Culture and Art.”

Campus Reform has reached out to all individuals and entities involved for comment and will update accordingly.