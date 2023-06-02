WATCH: Students more concerned about risk from armed police than criminals









Campus Reform Senior Editor Jared Gould took to the streets of George Washington University to ascertain what students think of the university's recent decision to arm police officers.

Even when acknowledging the mass shootings that have plagued the nation, increasing criminal incidents on Campus, students were more concerned about the Police being armed.

“I’m personally not for it,” said one student “Why add guns to the problem?”

But despite most acknowledging that increasing crime rates were a problem, many of the students maintained the stance that it would be best to leave the police unarmed.

