WATCH: Profs Giordano and Ridgley on 'university as a crucible of indoctrination'

Campus Reform Higher Ed Fellow Nicholas Giordano was recently joined by Stanley Ridgley, Drexel University professor and former Army intelligence officer, to discuss how leftist ideology is corrupting American colleges and universities.

Using the release of Ridgley's new book "Brutal Minds: The Dark World of Left-Wing Brainwashing in Our Universities" as a springboard, Giordano and Ridgley engaged in a wide-ranging discussion on the fake intellectualism of left-wing professors, Marxist reeducation, and the influence of DEI.

Giordano began by asking Ridgley to elaborate on his view that many left-wing professors are only fake intellectuals.

Traditionally, Ridgley explained, the university centered on values like "logic, reason, [and] the scientific method" and "passing that patrimony onto the next generation." But the "anti-intellectuals" of predominantly leftist academia, according to Ridgley, "don't think of the university that way."

Instead, he argued, "they view the university as a crucible of indoctrination."

Ridgley went on to discuss his belief that the "change [towards indoctrination] has accelerated" over the last 10 to 20 years.

From his perspective, the problem primarily originates in education schools, where future administrators learn leftist and DEI orthodoxy. They then cycle back into the university system, and impose this ideology on faculty and students.

Giordano and Ridgely proceeded to unpack the broader impact of these trends on American culture, how DEI principles are now being infused even into medical degrees, and a number of other pressing problems.

