UOregon provides 'emergency fund' for trans students to access 'gender-affirming resources' and 'products'

The University of Oregon (UO) is offering a fund specifically for transgender-identified students to receive “gender-affirming resources.”

“The LGBTQIA+ Student Emergency Fund is an opportunity for LGBTQIA+ students at the University of Oregon to request emergency funding one time during each academic year to pay for items that impact their sexuality or gender identity,” according to the application.

The fund is designated for “trans, non-binary, and gender-expansive students at the University of Oregon,” to gain access to “emergency funding for financial support accessing gender-affirming resources, products, support, and care.” Although recipients of this fund do not receive tuition or textbook support, they are also encouraged to apply to the UO Basic Needs Assistance program.

[RELATED: California university hosts transgender 'camp' retreat for students to 'explore' their gender]

The Gender-Affirming Support Fund application requests that students provide their preferred names, legal name, preferred pronouns, student identification number, and UO email address.

Applicants are then asked about self-identification with questions such as, “How would you describe your gender identity?” and “How would you describe your sexuality (i.e. Queer, Lesbian, Gay, etc.).”

Students must provide a “purpose” of their funding requests, including “anticipated cost per item,” as well as the amount of money that they are seeking, and the “circumstance as to why [they] are requesting emergency funds.”

[RELATED: Pitt lecturer calls laws protecting children from sex changes 'a form of violence']

If students receive funds through this program, they “may be asked to provide receipts or other proof of purchase that grant funds were used for the requested expense.”

If funds are used for other purposes, this “may result in revocation of [students’] granted emergency funds or may result in disciplinary action pursuant to the Student Conduct Code.”

In addition to this program, UO also offers services such as, “Letters of support for medical transition procedures and services,” “[identification of] trans-affirming referrals and providers,” “Trans Voice Lessons,” “Gender-Inclusive Housing,” and “LGBTQIA Scholarships.”

The UO Dean of Students also enlists the support of the LGBT Education and Support Services, which are designed “to promote a safe, equitable, accessible, and affirming campus for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, aromantic, and agender (LGBTQIA3+) students at the University of Oregon through resource navigation, education, community building, and event (co-)coordination and implementation.”

Additionally, the UO Dean of Students promotes an Oregon-based sex toy store called, As You Like It. According to the Dean of Students webpage, LGBT students are encouraged to use this "eco-conscious, green, gender-inclusive sex toy shop that honors the diverse desires and needs of the community in Eugene, Oregon."

Campus Reform has reached out to all relevant individuals and entities for comment and will update this story accordingly.