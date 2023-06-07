Opinion
University of Evansville set to host summer 'pride camp' for minors

Teens who attend will “build lifelong friends with incredible activities throughout the week while learning about social justice and activism.'

The 'Pride Camp' for minors will conclude with an 'inaugural Pride camp showcase.'

June 7, 2023, 2:39 pm ET

The University of Evansville in Indiana is set to run a weeklong “Pride Camp” from Sunday, June 18, to Saturday, June 24, for teenagers ages 13-17.

Teens who attend will “[b]uild lifelong friends with incredible activities throughout the week while learning about social justice and activism” and “[h]ear powerful stories of LGBTQ+ history and heroes – and learn how to write your own story your way.”

[RELATED: University hosts 'Drag Queen Story Hour' for 2-year-olds]

The university describes the event as a “first-of-its-kind summer camp” and as “[e]mpowering queer/questioning youth and allies to discover their authentic selves and build a caring, supportive community of peers.”

Topics for sessions and activities the teens will experience include sex and gender, the study of LGBTQ+, and the “future of LGBTQ+ concerns in politics.”

The camp will also feature several guest speakers, including Pastor Craig Duke, as well as “UE professors from creative writing, biology, political science, and more.”

Duke was relieved of his duties as Pastor at a Methodist Church in Evansville after he performed in drag with a drag queen on an HBO show in December 2021.

[RELATED: Students at top 20 LGBTQ friendly school demand more resources]

The "Pride Camp" for minors will conclude with an “inaugural Pride camp showcase.”

Campus Reform contacted the university for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.

