'OFFENDED AND SHOCKED': Student reacts to 'Christian Privilege' display at his university
Campus Reform Correspondent Jacob Stewart recently appeared on Fox and Friends to discuss an "Understanding Christian Privilege" display at his school Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
Public university display teaches 'Christian privilege is directly connected to White supremacy' https://t.co/n2GsKNR0fU
— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 3, 2023
The display asserted that “Christians do not face systematic discrimination in the US” and “Christian Privilege is directly connected to White Supremacy.”
“As a Christian myself I was offended and shocked,” Stewart stated. “Some of the examples of christians having privilege was being to worship freely, or having a bible study during school lunch, which is pretty crazy because that’s not a privilege it’s a constitutional right.”
This display is part of a larger trend mocking Christianity and people of the Christian faith in higher education.
