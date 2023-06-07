Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

'OFFENDED AND SHOCKED': Student reacts to 'Christian Privilege' display at his university

Trending
1
UOregon provides 'emergency fund' for trans students to access 'gender-affirming resour…
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
2
Prof: 'Nothing wrong with' murder of Trump supporter from a 'moral perspective'
By Alex Munguia  '24
3
UConn to require students to pass ‘Anti-Black Racism’ course in order to graduate
By Haika  Mrema '24
4
'KEEP PRO-LIFERS OFF CAMPUS': Students face pro-abortion aggression at Oregon State
By William Biagini  '24
5
College student says she failed assignment for using the phrase 'biological woman'
By Brendan  McDonald '25
6
PROF JENKINS: Leftists are wrong. Western culture is not white supremacy.
By Rob Jenkins 
Nick Clavi | Video Editor
June 7, 2023, 4:58 pm ET



Campus Reform Correspondent Jacob Stewart recently appeared on Fox and Friends to discuss an "Understanding Christian Privilege" display at his school Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. 


The display asserted that “Christians do not face systematic discrimination in the US” and “Christian Privilege is directly connected to White Supremacy.” 

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Instructor displays 'Understanding Christian Privilege' bulletin board]

“As a Christian myself I was offended and shocked,” Stewart stated. “Some of the examples of christians having privilege was being to worship freely, or having a bible study during school lunch, which is pretty crazy because that’s not a privilege it’s a constitutional right.”

This display is part of a larger trend mocking Christianity and people of the Christian faith in higher education. 

Watch the full video here.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this