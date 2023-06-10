University Print Office sells Pride flag stickers in more than a dozen 'inclusive' designs like 'demigender' and 'aromantic'

Washington State University (WSU) has kicked off its celebration of Pride Month by selling pride flag stickers through its Design and Printing Services office.

The stickers come in a variety of designs representing various inclusive Pride flags. Several flags represent more inclusive versions of existing flags for groups within the LGBT community.

“Show your support of Washington State University’s LGBTQ+ community by displaying beautifully designed pride flag stickers from Design and Printing Services,” the school’s Division of Student Affairs announced June 2.

The stickers are 3.5 inches wide by 2.25 inches tall and removable.

The stickers, which cost $1.00 apiece, come in 16 designs, including “Agender,” “Ally,” “Aromantic,” “Asexual,” “Bisexual,” “Demigender,” “Demisexual,” “Gender Fluid,” “Gender Queer,” “Lesbian,” “Native Pride,” “Non-Binary,” “Pansexual,” “Philly Rainbow,” “Transgender,” and “Trans Inclusive Gay Men.” One can purchase all 16 designs for $12.00.

The “Philly Rainbow” pride flag, also known as the “More Colors More Pride” flag, was unveiled in 2017 as a protest against racism in the Philadelphia gay community. The flag has black and brown stripes at the top represent the Black and Latino communities.

The trans-inclusive gay men’s pride flag was developed as a protest of the original gay men’s flag, which “featured a range of blue tones.” This was deemed problematic “because it used colors that were stereotypical of the gender binary”

The new flag combatted this by featuring green, blue, and purple tones to represent “transgender, intersex, and gender nonconforming men.”

Despite their pride-themed merchandise, the Design and Printing Services website offers no other political or identity-based pre-made designs. The only holiday-themed pre-made designs are generic winter designs with messages such as “Happy Holidays” or “Season’s Greetings.”

The office’s customizable business cards, which are offered in “WSU Crimson” and “WSU Gray,” also give the option for customers to display their preferred pronouns “in a pulldown;” however, this is “not required” for an order.

This is not WSU’s first time displaying liberal bias.

In 2019, Campus Reform reported that WSU was allowing students and faculty to change their identification cards to contain their “preferred” names instead of their legal names.

Earlier, in 2018, Campus Reform reported that WSU was “stocking men’s restrooms with free menstrual products” in order to “demonstrate its commitment to inclusivity.”

Campus Reform has reached out to WSU’s Department of Media Relations and the Design and Printing Services office for comment and will update accordingly.



