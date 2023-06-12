POLL: Opposition to men in women's sports is on the rise

A new Gallup poll released Monday reveals that most Americans reject the concept of biological men competing in women's sports.

69% of Americans believe that athletes should play against athletes of their own sex, regardless of transgender identification.

Only 26% of respondents said that transgender individuals should be allowed to compete with opposite-sex athletes.

This poll shows a considerable change in public opinion in just two years. The same poll conducted by Gallup in 2021 found that 62% of Americans felt that sports should be divided by biological sex.

This issue has been at the forefront of political conversations in recent years, with vocal advocates like former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines speaking out against the practice of allowing male athletes who identify as transgender to compete against female athletes.

“I very much understand that trans-identifying individuals exist,” Gaines told Campus Reform in March. “My problem is not with the trans individuals themselves, but rather the organization/guidelines that allowed us as female athletes to be subjected to unfair competition and the loss of the ability to consent in areas of undressing where both biological sexes are present.”



