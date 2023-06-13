EXCLUSIVE: UWashington rubric grades academic departments on process of 'transforming' into DEI programs

The University of Washington provides its departments with a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Rubric to “assess the effectiveness” of a department’s “DEI efforts, initiatives, and strategies.”

The rubric, obtained by Campus Reform through a public records request, says it is designed to measure a department’s “progress toward DEI goals and develop action plans to institutionalize Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion practices and procedures.” Areas of assessment for the rubric include having a DEI mission statement, funding DEI-related workshops, and “employee developmental programs” along DEI terms.

There are three phases for departments to go through: the Beginning, Evolving, and Transforming Phases. In the Beginning Phase, the importance of DEI work is taking hold. During the Evolving Phase, “the department is discussing developing frameworks, strategies, and procedures that can institutionalize and maintain DEI work within the organization.” The Transforming Phase will produce departments that have “fully adopted and implemented Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies and strategies within their scope of work.”

One assessment area is institutional support. “The pledge of an institution to support DEI work is instrumental to its evolution and transformative strategies,” the rubric notes. If a department is in the transforming phase, “[t]here is clear communication from leaders of DEI or social justice priorities and objectives within the department.” DEI training and workshops take place quarterly. There is also a DEI committee that is “diverse in representation.”

In an assessment area titled “Education and Training,” the transforming phase involves departments offering a “myriad of staff DEI development courses, training, and workshops consistently throughout the year.” Departments must also have an “employee recognition plan” to put forth DEI advocates. They must also make sure their written policies integrate the language of diversity. “Policies, document procedures and written materials incorporate language that exhibits respect to all identities, culture, and backgrounds throughout,” the document says. This includes publishing a list of “department-wide DEI key terms and phrases.”

The rubric is careful to remind departments that DEI work is not “one and done,” telling them that the transforming phases are similar to the North Star. “[Y]ou may not ever fully reach it in all areas but it is there to guide you,” it says.

The web page for the rubric describes it as helping “advance the efforts of the UW Diversity Blueprint,” which outlines the university’s diversity goals.

University of Washington spokesman Victor Balta told Campus Reform that the rubric was launched in November 2021. Balta said that the rubric “complements the strategic efforts and objectives of the UW Diversity Blueprint.”

“UW departments working toward specific Blueprint goals may find the Rubric a helpful tool in focusing and assessing their efforts,” he said.