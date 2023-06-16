WATCH: Americans want to protect Father's Day from gender ideology





Springfield College in Massachusetts recently released a language guide aimed at replacing gender-specific terms like “father” and “mother” with more gender-neutral language like “parent” on its campus.

Campus Reform Student Reporter William Biagini asked young Americans in Northern Virginia what they thought about the policy and the attempt to cancel “father” and “mother” on campus in favor of gender-inclusive terms.

“That’s hard," one person said. "I don’t know why you would ban that.”

Next, Biagini asked whether or not Fathers’ Day should be canceled altogether as a next step.

One individual brought up the issue of repopulation. She said that “We need to celebrate the fathers too… because without females and males, how do we repopulate? We need fathers, we need mothers as well so you cannot really celebrate Mothers’ Day and not give the fathers their hand clap.”

Another person told Biagini that fathers work the hardest for the family and “you never, like, see your dad cry.”

Biagini concluded by asking interviewees if they still plan on celebrating Fathers’ Day in light of everything discussed. All interviewees responded that they would.

