WATCH: Gen Z voters share top issues ahead of 2024

Campus Reform Correspondents recently sat down with Fox and Friends to discuss policy concerns ahead of the upcoming 2024 election.

Nick Clavi | Video Editor
June 14, 2023, 3:55 pm ET


Campus Reform Correspondents Michael Duke, Ariana Alonso, and Daniel Idfresne recently sat down with Fox and Friends to discuss policy concerns ahead of the upcoming 2024 election. 

Idfresne said his top issue was crime and safety. 

 “Campus Reform has put out many instances where students want to defund campus police, but that’s not the case for most students and most americans.”

[RELATED: New law will qualify illegal immigrants for free college in Minnesota]

Some students were dissatisfied with the federal government’s policies toward immigration, such as free tuition.

Alonso cited instances of illegal immigrants receiving free college benefits, calling the practice a "slap in the face," noting that she has "paid in full" for her own education. 

Watch the full video here.

