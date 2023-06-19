American Medical Student Association indoctrinates students with radical gender theory

The American Medical Student Association is indoctrinating medical students into radical gender ideology through its educational resources.

The AMSA’s Gender and Sexuality Action Committee “is dedicated to combating sexism and heterosexism, and to assuring equal access to medical care and equality within medical education."

"We work to establish AMSA as a leader on issues affecting the health of women, intersex people and the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) communities," AMSA asserts, "and support initiatives to improve policy at the institutional, local, state, and federal levels."

One resource provided by the Gender and Sexuality Action Committee is a module titled “LGBTQ Health 101,” which comes in the form of a document and a slideshow.

The module, which encourages medical students to become LGBTQ allies, advises students and practitioners to “[confront their] own internal prejudices and biases, even if it is uncomfortable to do so” as well as not to assume that those that they interact with “are straight or cisgender.”

LGBTQ “teen issues” outlined in this module include “bathroom bills,” “difficulty accessing help resources due to banned books or blocked websites,” and “laws preventing educators from talking about LGBTQ issues.”

In order to teach students gender theory, this module uses the “Gender Unicorn,” a graphic that postulates that gender is composed of spectra of gender identity, gender expression, sex assigned at birth, and physical and emotional attraction.

The Committee also features a “transgender health” page, which recommends a number of "inclusive office practices" including ensuring that gender-neutral bathrooms are available, "[l]eaving a blank space after the question on gender or offering a 'transgender' option on intake forms," and only using gender-neutral language such as 'partner' when querying patients about sexual or relationship history.

Additionally, the page states that youth may realize that they are transgender before or during puberty, as well as defending puberty blockers as fully reversible.

Puberty blockers, the website says, are used until transgender-identified youth and their families are ready to decide whether or not to pursue cross-sex hormone therapy, which the page cites as being permanent. This decision most often comes when the patient is about 16 years old, it notes.

