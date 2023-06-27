Boise State professor drops hard data on the trans sports controversy

Boise State political science professor Scott Yenor recently added some hard facts to the debate over biological men competing in women’s sports.

In a June 22 tweet, Yenor compared the women's track and field world records in several events to the championship times of Division III college athletes and state high school championships for men and boys in Louisiana and California. The data showed that college and even some high school athletes are superior to women in track and field.

“How do men and women compare in apples to apples sports comparisons?” Yenor wrote. “Compare women's world record holders to the winners of NCAA Div 3 or high school boys champs in a random year. Answer: men competing in women's sports will crowd out the girls.”

Yenor’s tweet included a table from his book The Recovery of Family Life, comparing the women’s world records in track and field with the NCAA men’s Division III and Louisiana and California boys high school state championships in 2015.

In the 100-meter sprint, the women’s world record was 10.49 seconds; the NCAA men’s Division III championship time was just 10.24 seconds, and the California high school championship time was 10.34 seconds. The Louisiana state championship time was a step behind at 10.91.

In the 200 meters, the women’s world record was 21.34; the Division III champion ran 21.06, while the California boys’ champion was a full second faster than the women’s world record, at 20.30 seconds. The Louisiana champion was again slightly behind at 22.07.

In the 400 meters, the the women’s world record holder ran 47.60; the Division III champion ran it in 47.07; the California champion ran it in 45.19; the Louisiana champion ran it in 48.98.

The women’s high jump world record was 2.09 meters. The Division III champion jumped 2.14, while the California boys champion jumped 2.10. The Louisiana boys’ champion jumped 1.82.

The D3 champion also jumped higher than the women’s world record in the pole vault and triple jump.

“There are many, many men who are interested in and better at sports than the best women,” Yenor said in a statement to Campus Reform. “This is why we have women's sports. Men being able to compete in women's sports will allow men to win in women's sports."

"On the other hand," he continued, "most men would not want to compete in women's sports because, frankly, there is no glory in such victories. Men like to compete against the best. So I think that the transgender involvement in women's sports will not ruin women's sports. It will just create colossal injustices in individual events, like the male swimmer who competes in women's swimming. It is an injustice to those women.”

Yenor’s data drop came just one day after a former NCAA swimmer took a Democratic witness to task during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on LGBTQ rights. During the hearing, Human Rights Campaign president Kelly Robinson attempted to debunk a claim that male tennis players could beat women’s tennis legend Serena Williams.

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) then turned to Gaines for a response. "Both Serena and Venus lost to the 203rd ranked male tennis player, which, they’re phenoms for women,” Gaines noted. She then said that while she earned more awards and accolades than her husband, fellow NCAA swimmer Louis Barker, “he could kick my butt any day of the week.”

