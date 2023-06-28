Tulane recruits high schoolers for summer courses in 'gender equity'

High school students will be studying 'decolonizing feminisms' and other gender equity courses at Tulane University’s Newcomb Summer Session this summer.

The Newcomb Summer Session is a pre-college program for high school students. This year's session provides seven courses on various feminist studies, covering topics such as women’s advocacy and activism, ‘rape culture,’ ‘decolonization of feminism’, and ‘reproductive rights.’

Each course is “designed to inspire students to end gender inequality in their generation,” by empowering “students to put feminist ideas into social action,” according to the description page.

“Decolonizing Feminisms,” one of the courses taking place from June 20 to June 23, seeks to instruct students on intersectional feminism.

“Seminar discussions will include cases where colonialism, capitalism, heteropatriarchal power, and racialized systems were used to position the issues important to some groups of women over the needs of other women,” according to the course description.

The course will be taught by Professor Jacquelyne Thoni Howard, an administrative assistant professor of technology and women's history at Tulane.

Another course called “Dismantling Rape Cultures” is set to be taught by Professor Hannah Knipp, who has research interests in gender and intersectional feminism.

“Although #MeToo has shed new light on the issue,” the course description reads, “there is much work left to do in order to dismantle a culture that normalizes, excuses, and enables gender-based violence.”

Learning the causes and consequences of rape culture, those enrolled in the course will study “evidence-based strategies” for preventing it. It is offered from July 10 through July 14.

“Media and Reproductive Rights,” which will use the television shows Jane the Virgin, and Teen Mom as instructional pieces, is another course title among the 7 offered.

It will allow students to “gain an understanding of key issues within reproductive politics, including the effects of social inequalities on reproductive freedom and outcomes.”

The course will be taught from July 3 through July 7 by Professor Clare Daniel, an administrative associate professor of women's leadership and assistant director of community engagement at Tulane.

The Newcomb Institute at Tulane University’s mission is to instruct students about gender equity. More information on the courses is available on the university’s description page.

Campus Reform contacted all parties mentioned for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.



