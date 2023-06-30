Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

EXCLUSIVE: 'F**k all y'all': Protesters erupt after SCOTUS rules against affirmative action

Protesters on both sides of the issue rallied outside the Supreme Court on Thursday morning.

Trending
1
ANALYSIS: Biden 'is using our tax dollars to try to permanently skew elections' with po…
By William Biagini  '24
2
Professor admits American flag makes him 'anxious' during Flag Day interview
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
3
Ousted ASU official slams school for caving to 'faculty's illiberal tantrum'
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
4
SCOTUS strikes down Biden student loan forgiveness plan
By William Biagini  '24
5
Florida activist calls for New College board to be fired over 'racial stereotype' tree …
By John Rigolizzo 
6
SCOTUS rules against affirmative action in college admissions
By William Biagini  '24
William Biagini '24 | Intern and Student Reporter
June 30, 2023, 9:44 am ET

On Thursday, the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruled against race being a factor in college admissions. SCOTUS made the ruling in a joint decision on a pair of lawsuits Students for Fair Admission filed against the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC Chapel Hill) and Harvard University. 

The result was a six-three vote

Campus Reform was on the scene immediately after the decision's announcement. Opponents and supporters of affirmative action were outside the Supreme Court. The crowds appeared to number in the low hundreds with a near-even split between those in favor and against affirmative action. 

One woman dragged a decorated cart featuring a Black Lives Matter flag and an LGBTQ+ flag. Numerous individuals blasted music on loudspeakers and danced in opposition to the decision. 

The same woman with the cart held a banner that said “SCOTUS Is Illegitimate” while she danced. 

“F**K all y’all!” she can be heard shouting in the video.

One individual was arrested for jumping a barricade outside the Court, which prompted security to force everyone present to step back to a further block. 

Numerous verbal fights and shouting matches erupted during the morning, but none resulted in physical altercations. 

Affirmative action opponents told Campus Reform that students should be rewarded based on merit, and not judged by how they were born. 

The Supreme Court found both universities to be in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment and deemed they illegally discriminated on the basis of race and ethnicity in college admissions. 

The majority opinion states that "the Court’s conclusion is that an increase in the representation of racial minorities at institutions of higher learning that were historically reserved for white Americans is an unfair and repugnant outcome that offends the Equal Protection Clause."

Campus Reform contacted all relevant parties for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

Follow William Biagini on Instagram and Twitter

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this