Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: GIORDANO: ‘Race-based admissions is insulting’ to minorities

Nicholas Giordano argues against affirmative action as ‘insulting’ and explains why a return to traditional principles of education should be the new focus.

Trending
1
Meet the civil liberties group mounting Jordan Peterson’s defense
By Shelby Kearns 
2
'Too many white people in here': Viral video from UVA captures racially charged rant
By Olivia Rondeau 
3
'Pay your bills like adults!': Protesters take to White House after student debt ruling
By William Biagini  '24
4
'Disruptive and Inappropriate': College responds after grad snatches mic from volunteer
By Haika  Mrema '24
5
LA Times accused of reinforcing right-wing plan to 'dumb-down America' after outlet re…
By John Rigolizzo 
6
'You are hereby warned': Legal group tells law schools to back off plans to circumvent …
By John Rigolizzo 
July 10, 2023, 4:11 pm ET


Following the Supreme Court decision ruling affirmative action unconstitutional, Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano appeared with Neil Cavuto on Fox News and discussed why the practice of race-based admissions sustains a crippled education system.

“We have to understand that race-based admissions is insulting,” Giordano said, “because it insinuates that minorities can’t compete with their counterparts.”

[RELATED: OPINION: I benefit from affirmative action, but it needs to end]

To illustrate, he said, “Fifty percent of my own students are minorities and they perform just as well as [their] white and Asian counterparts.”

“We need to stop the racism of low expections,” he said, “because that’s what these race-based initiatives do.”

Instead, Giordano recommended, colleges should return to academics of merit, else a focus on race will “diminish the value of a college education.”

[RELATED: Reading, math skills plummeting among American children]

As colleges like Harvard commit themselves to “backdoor” policies to skirt the SCOTUS’ ruling, it begs the question, as Cavuto posited: How can the Supreme Court enforce its decision?

If colleges unduly continue to overlook qualified students in favor of minorities, then Giordano said, “We will see students bring more lawsuits.”

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this