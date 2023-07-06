'Disruptive and Inappropriate': College responds after grad snatches mic from volunteer

Kadia Iman, a Black graduate of New York’s LaGuardia Community College, forcibly seized a microphone from a white volunteer's hand during the school’s graduation ceremony on June 21, as seen in a viral video posted to social media.

In the clip, Iman can be seen wrestling with the administrator for the microphone while shouting, “I want the mic!...Let go!”

“You didn’t let me get my moment,” Iman said, as she proceeded to announce her full name.

“I’m graduating today! I don’t like how you snatched the mic out of my hand, so today’s gonna be all about me,” she added before she threw the device on the ground and walked away.

LaGuardia spokesman Manuel Romero told Campus Reform that Iman’s behavior was “disruptive and inappropriate,” as it negatively “impacted the celebration for graduates and guests.”

“[A]nd we do not condone it,” he added.

[RELATED: Student leader who wants 'Black people' to learn that 'they are superior' says his views on race were influenced by higher ed]

“As a process for keeping the ceremony running in an orderly manner, students are given the opportunity to say their name while a volunteer holds the microphone,” Romero noted. “None of the students are allowed to hold the microphone to avoid any delay of the student procession and the ceremony.”

“Her mistreatment of a staff volunteer was unacceptable. We are currently reviewing the incident to gain a better understanding of what occurred and what we might do in the future to prevent something like this from happening again,” he also stated.

In a response video, Iman claimed she “didn’t even finish getting to say her name,” while other graduates could say their names, majors, and additional remarks.

“She was pulling the mic down super fast for some Black people,” Iman said of the volunteer. “I don’t want to be that person, but that was the tea.”

“I just couldn’t let that happen [because] I just feel like I worked so hard to graduate and went through so much s**t to graduate that I just felt like I had to reclaim my moment,” she continued.

“I’m not a problematic person. I don’t want to ruin no one’s day. I don’t want to violate anybody, but that’s what she did,” Iman said.

She also concluded by stating that the administrator didn’t let her finish speaking. “She put the mic down, cut me off, and that was the only time I was able to speak. I just feel like that wasn’t right.”

[RELATED: 'Too many white people in here': Viral video from UVA captures racially charged rant]

In an Instagram post, Iman later wrote, “I did it for girls that look like me.”

“To everyone saying I should be embarrassed .. [sic] or I’ll never get a job…I am a Black woman in America. I am always in the right…u [sic] will not gaslight me into thinking I’m The [sic] bad guy,” she added.

Campus Reform has reached out to all relevant parties for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.