WATCH: Americans still want to celebrate July 4





Ahead of Independence Day, Campus Reform correspondents Blake Boudreaux and William Biagini visited Capitol Hill to ask people what they thought about the American flag after Marquette University professor said that the American flag makes him feel "anxious."

"What does the American flag mean to you?" Biagini and Boudreaux asked respondents. One individual stated that "It's our history, it's everything we stand for right? So, whether good or bad, it includes everything."

Another said that the American flag represents "Patriotism, appreciation of our counry in all ways."

"The American flag stands for a lot of my values," another respondent told Campus Reform. "I think it's under attack in a lot of ways and it's really really sad to see."

When asked about whether or not they found the American flag offensive, a military veteran told Campus Reform that he "Will honor that flag wholeheartedly."

"I fought for that flag. I have that flag flying in front of my home. I'm a patriot for the flag... and I will fight for my country again if need be," the veteran said.

Campus Reform then asked what people thought about a quote by Marquette University professor Dr. Grant Silva who stated that the American flag makes him anxious because patriotism quickly slips into nationalism.

An immigrant told Campus Reform that he believes the American flag is a good thing because it binds the nation together.

"I'm sure there are some other people out there who would be super nationalistic, but we all have to make sure to restrain each other and understand the separation between patriotism, which is good, and nationalism - which, of course, can quickly become bad."

Another respondent answered that Dr. Silva sounded like neither a patriot nor a nationalist, but a "fascist."

Others believed that Dr. Silva should not be "using this stuff in his classroom, whether we agree or disagree. He should be teaching them [students] American history."

