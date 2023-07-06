Louisiana law ensures 'In God We Trust' signage in all public K-12, college classrooms

A new Louisiana law will require an “In God We Trust” sign to be displayed in all of the state’s public classrooms.

House Bill 8, authored by state Representative Dodie Horton, will apply to K-12 and postsecondary institutions. It was signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards on June 9 as Act No. 264 and will take effect on August 1.

The state previously required that such a sign be displayed in all school buildings, but will now amend “this requirement from in each building and each school to in each classroom in each school.”

The law will also not “require a public school governing authority to spend its funds to purchase national motto displays,” and notes that schools “may accept donated displays.”

In recent years, similar laws have been passed in Texas, Arkansas, and South Dakota.

Some have voiced concern that the law seeks to endorse Christianity, but Horton has denied this. In a statement to The Daily Advertiser, Horton said, "I'm not asking you to accept my God or pushing religion on anyone. I just want children to see that there is a creator. I don't see it as a controversial bill.”

Last October, Campus Reform interviewed students at the University of Pittsburgh and found that they had no issue with progressive displays, but were opposed to featuring the “Thin Blue Line” and “Don’t Tread on Me” flags.

At the same time, some colleges have openly embraced a spirit of Christian revival. Campus Reform previously reported on the student-led movement that occurred at Asbury University this February that attracted thousands of people.

