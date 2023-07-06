PROF GIORDANO: We're in a new era of college admissions

Nicholas Giordano is a professor of Political Science, the host of The P.A.S. Report Podcast, and a fellow at Campus Reform’s Higher Education Fellowship. With 2 decades of teaching experience and over a decade of experience in the emergency management/homeland security arena, Professor Giordano is regularly called on to speak about issues related to government, politics, and international relations.

The Supreme Court's ruling against race-based admissions was a just decision that affirmed the values of merit, fairness, and equality. These principles should stand as the basis of the college admissions process, ensuring a system that is unbiased. Contrary to the claims made by some critics, merit, fairness, and equality are concepts that transcend race.

Using race as a determining factor in college admissions is insulting to every Black and Hispanic person- perpetuating stereotypes that they are not as capable as their White or Asian peers. The outrage over the Supreme Court's decision, while predictable, ignores today’s realities. Far-left ‘anti-racists’ willfully disregard the substantial progress made since the 1960s and intentionally cling to an outdated perception of America.

When colleges began factoring race into admissions, whites comprised 91% of enrollments. Over the last two decades, the landscape has significantly changed. Based on data from the National Education Center, the undergraduate student population has become much more diverse- 51.6% Whites, 19.4% Hispanics, 12.5% Blacks, and 7.1% Asians. Enrollment of nonwhite students has increased by 185.5% since 1976, and there has been a 276% rise in multiracial families, which suggests this enrollment trend will continue. Those pushing diversity the most ignore this societal progress that has enriched the academic environment.

I have witnessed this remarkable change throughout my 18-year career as a community college professor. I have had the privilege of teaching a diverse range of students, with nearly 50 percent being minorities, and they exhibit the same level of intellectual curiosity, drive, and academic potential as their peers from different racial backgrounds.

Irrespective of race, college admissions should be based on the entirety of an applicant’s character, scholarship, leadership, and community service. This approach recognizes that people should not be reduced to a single factor. Our race does not define us as individuals. Our character is molded by the experiences we encounter, the adversities we confront, and the resilience we demonstrate in overcoming failures.

To say that character should not play a role in college admissions would be a disservice to the profound impact it has on an individual's personal growth, integrity, and ability to contribute meaningfully to their academic community and society at large.

Scholarship is not only an indicator of academic preparedness but also a reflection of an applicant's dedication, discipline, and intellectual potential. Evaluating each candidate based on their academic achievements allows for fair assessment and ensures that those who have excelled academically are not unjustly penalized, as was often the case under race-based admissions processes. It rewards hard work and dedication, promoting equal opportunity and raising the overall caliber of the student body.

Leadership is a quality that transcends racial boundaries and is not confined to any particular race. Its importance lies in the ability to inspire, take initiative, and collaborate with others. Recognizing and valuing leadership in college admissions ensures that talented and capable individuals have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the college community.

Teddy Roosevelt believed that the success of our republic depends on good citizenship. Community service embodies his vision by showcasing a student’s commitment to bettering society through active participation and demonstrating the values of empathy, responsibility, and good citizenry.

I will not pretend that those that bow at the altar of DEI are willing to move past race-based admissions. Despite the warnings of the Justice’s, emphasizing the importance of treating students as individuals rather than assessing them based on race, some are seeking a backdoor attempt to preserve this practice. It is disheartening that the left persists in promoting the 'racism of low expectations,' suggesting that Blacks and Hispanics lack the ability to compete in the academic environment- a view I strongly oppose.