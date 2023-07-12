Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: Guess that flag– Americans can't keep up with expanding LGBTQIA+ categories

Contributor Jacob Falach interviews several individuals for their take on Pride flags in K–12 schools.

Trending
1
University scientists tell doctors to avoid 'traumatizing' and 'harmful' sex info in no…
By William Biagini  '24
2
LA Times accused of reinforcing right-wing plan to 'dumb-down America' after outlet re…
By John Rigolizzo 
3
'Too many white people in here': Viral video from UVA captures racially charged rant
By Olivia Rondeau 
4
Ohio student who got F for using 'biological women' speaks out as university waffles wi…
By Brendan  McDonald '25
5
Leftist students call North Korean defector Yeonmi Park a 'liar,' destroy flyers for he…
By William Biagini  '24
6
UC Santa Cruz awards prison abolitionists for 'societal impact'
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
Spencer Dalke | Reporter
July 12, 2023, 4:43 pm ET


Not only are Americans unable to keep pace with the multiplication of leftist gender and sexuality categories, discovered Campus Reform Contributor Jacob Falach, but they also reject the idea that gender and sexuality should be taught to young children.

Falach recently took to the streets of Nashville, Tennessee, where he quizzed passersby on the identification of several Pride flags found on the Human Rights Campaign website. 

[RELATED: California college will display ‘Inclusive Pride Flag’ year-round]

Two respondents guessed that the "polyamory" Pride flag, pictured below, had something to do with a type of sexuality associated with math. Falach explained that polyamory is the practice of keeping multiple open relationships at a time, with all parties’ knowledge and consent.

The LGBTQ+ community has made headlines recently as school boards across the United States struggle to protect children from ideological displays like Pride flags being erected in K–12 classrooms.

[RELATED: Kids exposed to vulgar displays at Pride events around the country]

In Baltimore, Maryland., the Anne Arundel County School Board is currently considering limiting the use of flags at all, aside from the American and Maryland flags, on school grounds unless for a bona fide educational purpose.

“Do you think children should be learning about things like polyamory and demisexuality?” Falach asked. “Or do you think that should be left for adults?”

“Being a teacher myself,” one woman said, “this has nothing to do with our educational standards. It’s pushing an agenda on the children, and sexuality needs to be taught by their parents and not their teachers.”

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this