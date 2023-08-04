Cal Poly workshop tells teachers to 'examine' their 'whiteness'

California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly)’s Center for Teaching, Learning & Technology (CTLT) is offering a workshop for educators titled “Examining Whiteness” this summer.

Participants will take part in a six-part series twice a week from July 11 to July 27 and then in an ongoing discussion series if they wish, according to the workshop’s description page.

A spokesman for the university, Keegan Koberl, described the course as “designed to encourage white educators to critically examine and gain a deeper understanding of systemic racism, whiteness, and white racial identity.”

The workshop pulls from Building Anti-Racist White Educators (BARWE), a self-described group of educators dedicated to finding white supremacy in schools, whose mission statement says that “all white educators must participate in the dismantling of white supremacy in our schools.”

Several previous anonymous participants provided glowing reviews of the workshop.

“Even if you are already actively engaged in efforts to participate in dismantling structural racism and White supremacy,” one reviewer wrote, “this workshop will provide you with important and valuable opportunities to dig deeper into these forces and will allow you to gain a fuller understanding of the ways that even the most committed anti-racist White person remains enmeshed in the forces of structural racism and White supremacy.”

Another former participant praises the course for “challenging you to examine your own White privilege and White racial identity.”

Two faculty members will facilitate the course: Sarah MacDonald, an assistant director for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in teaching at CTLT, and Heather Domonoske, a coordinator at CTLT.

The center describes itself as a “teaching support team serving the entire campus. Our purpose is to provide all Cal Poly educators with the information and support they need to develop the skills and knowledge to enhance their journey toward teaching excellence.” “Examining Whiteness” is one of the workshops that the Center offers to accomplish its mission.

This is not the first time a university has tried to highlight problems with “whiteness.” In December 2022, the University of Chicago announced a course titled “The Problem with Whiteness.” In the same month, Tufts University hosted a discussion series about “Unpacking Whiteness.”

Campus Reform contacted all parties mentioned for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.