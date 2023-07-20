WATCH: Student speaks out after failing project for writing 'biological women'

University of Cincinnati student Olivia Krolczyk joined Student Reporter William Biagini to discuss being failed by a professor who objected to her use of the term "biological women" in an assignment.

"I'm going to call out professors who continue to do this to me and to other students, and make sure that it doesn't happen again," Krolczyk said.

Krolczyk also explained the importance of standing up to liberal professors.

“Once you actually challenge the professor and realize ‘I am sticking up for what’s right and I am sticking up for the future of America,’ then it’s exciting to know that you’re going to be part of the change that we need here,” she said.

Krolczyk did not expect to be failed because of it, she explained that she could have anticipated some questioning as to why she chose the topic of women's sports.

Campus Reform also reported recently that Melanie Rose Nipper, the University of Cincinnati professor who administered the failing grade to Krolczyk, was formally reprimanded by the university and will be forced to undergo free speech training.

