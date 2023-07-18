Opinion
WATCH: Women fighting for 'their own space' as men infiltrate sororities

In a recent TV interview, Campus Reform’s Emily Fowler suggested that instead of housing men-turned-women in female dorms, colleges have unique spaces for men, women, and trans people.

Spencer Dalke | Reporter
July 18, 2023, 11:00 am ET


During her recent appearance on America’s Voice Live, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Fowler commented that the Chi Omega sorority national office made the right decision in June when it expelled a "nonbinary" man from its St. Lawrence University chapter.

“[Chi Omega] made the right call regarding the situation,” Fowler said. “So many people think that womanhood is just a badge or costume that men can put on whenever they want.”

[RELATED: Sorority members sue after being subjected to leering, foot fetishist transgender 'sister' in house]

“The most important thing is that this is unsafe,” she said, referencing a similar situation at the University of Wyoming, in which members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma chapter have filed a lawsuit against the sorority. The women claim their transgender sorority "sister" displays unsettling behavior, like quiet staring while towel-clad women return from the showers.

[RELATED: Kappa Kappa Gamma turns on sisters for wanting all-female sorority house]

“These universities should be standing up for women and saying this is not okay,” Fowler said. “Let’s keep women’s spaces for women.”

“I think the solution is simple: Women deserve their own spaces. … Let’s keep women in their space, trans people in the spaces provided for them, and men in their spaces.”

