Soros-tied doctor lectures residency graduates about racism, social justice in keynote address

A recent medical residency graduation ceremony featured a keynote speaker who espoused a variety of left-wing talking points in her address, including discussions on "white supremacy networks," "white privilege," and "institutional racism."

One Brooklyn Health, a New York-based network of hospitals, held its ceremony on June 7 that included Dr. Michelle Morse as the keynote speaker for the second consecutive year.

[RELATED: Medical school hosts ‘Anti-Racism Task Force’]

Morse serves as an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, is the chief medical officer and deputy commissioner for the Center for Health Equity and Community Wellness at the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, and was previously a Soros Equality Fellow for the Campaign Against Racism in 2018.

“Dr. Michelle Morse is an internal medicine and public health doctor who works to achieve health equity through global solidarity, social medicine and anti-racism education, and activism,” her LinkedIn profile states.

Morse began her speech by mentioning contributors to what she called “scary times,” including: “misinformation about what is contained in COVID vaccines, misinformation about the ways public school teachers instruct students about our country's violent founding and enslavement, settler colonialism, patriarchy, structural racism, or what really happened on January 6.”

She recalled her experiences during the AIDS epidemic, and how it motivated her to become an “even more radicalized student activist” when she returned to the United States to “do more direct activism for social justice during residency.”

Morse also explained how she helped institute a “healing arc for acknowledgement, redress and closure” to “ensure ongoing action towards racial equity in care” at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The framework is inspired by a system for paying reparations to black Americans developed by liberal authors Sandy Darity and Kiersten Mullen.

“The current state of our country is unfair and unjust towards people of color, period,” Morse told the graduates.

Not all in attendance were pleased with the address. One graduate spoke with Campus Reform about his feelings about the speech, but requested his identity remain anonymous.

[RELATED: Esteemed medical journal calls for segregated med school]

The student said that many are discontent with the rise of woke ideology in the medical field, but are afraid to speak up because they are “slaves to debt,” noting that they cannot afford to risk losing their jobs because of the massive student loans they are responsible to repay.

A former One Brooklyn Health employee also voiced his displeasure with the ceremony according to texts obtained by Campus Reform, noting, “That used to be a very nice place, it became disgusting due to the indoctrination and evil that is being sown from the top.”

He continued, saying, “That’s how it was last year when the entire graduation was about racism, white supremacy, transgenderism, having the pediatrics program director show off how proud they were to teach the residents how [to] encourage children to change their sex and LGBTQ stuff.”

Michelle Morse and One Brooklyn Health have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Austin Browne on Twitter.