Stony Brook U receives $700k state grant to push 'diversity' in K-12 leadership

Stony Brook University was recently awarded a $700,000 grant from the New York State Education Department, which it plans to use to increase diversity in K-12 leadership.

The program seeks to “integrate” diversity and inclusion into K-12 schools, both in leadership and beyond.



“The grant's objectives are to help create a pipeline for emerging school leaders, to conduct and disseminate research on the effective strategies being used in the field, and to foster new and better leadership skills to integrate diversity and inclusion efforts deeply into school priorities, culture and operations.” an announcement on Stony Brook’s Website read.



Goals to achieve this include creating an online training program (although curriculum details are unspecified), especially recruiting members of “underrepresented groups” to be placed in school leadership, providing statewide development opportunities for school leadership, and enlisting current school leaders to put on “discussions about the challenges and solutions to diversify the leadership pipeline.”

All of this is aimed to address an alleged “shortage of diverse and well-prepared K-12 school leaders who are prepared to support varied student learning needs.”



“Representation is critical to providing an equitable, high-quality education, and learning from diverse education leaders provides real, relatable examples for young learners,” NYSED Commissioner Dr. Betty A. Rosa said. “The Department continues to work to strengthen accessible pathways for educators whose diversity reflects the rich culture of our students and communities.”

NYSED Board of Regents Chancellor Dr. Lester W. Young, Jr. echoed this idea, also arguing that skin color was materially relevant in running schools.

“Research and experience reveal that diverse leaders have significant benefits for schools, including defining and articulating a clear vision and mission, increasing recruitment and retention rates, curating positive school cultures and climates, elevating teachers’ voices, increasing family and community engagement, and most importantly enhancing student outcomes,” the Chancellor said.

New York Federation of College Republicans Chairman James Marci shared his thoughts on the move with Campus Reform, stressing educational institutions need to keep their priorities straight.

“New York is well known for being one of the best states for teachers to work, live, and raise a family. It’s good to see NYSED partner with local educational institutions to promote leadership development,” Marci said. “But we must make sure that the top priority of our educational institutions is the success of all students, and that programs for public school teachers funded by the state are available to all educators looking to enhance their knowledge and expand their opportunities.”

