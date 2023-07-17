POLL: Millennials believe misgendering should be a crime

The results of a Newsweek poll released on Saturday reveal that more Millenials than not believe "misgendering" a trans individual should constitute a criminal offense.

The Pew Research Center defines a Millennial as anyone born between 1981 and 1996, consequently currently aging between 27 and 42.

Among this generation, Newsweek discovered a wide disparity in the younger half of this age group— those between the ages of 26 and 34. Those who considered misgendering a crime outnumbered by 13 points those who did not: a 44-31 split. The gulf was not as pronounced among the older constituency, with 38% considering it a crime to misgender someone, 35% believeing it was not.

”Notably,” Newsweek reads, “Generation Z Americans aged 18-24, who can vote, are notably less keen on making misgendering a crime than the older millennials.” Only 33% of Generation Z believe misgendering should be a crime.

Regardless of age demographic, only 19% of all eligible American voters believe using incorrect pronouns is a criminal offense. Sixty-five percent disagree.

However, that doesn’t mean that Americans won’t use preferred pronouns.

“In total,” Newsweek reports, “37 percent said they would call someone who was previously male ‘she/her’ if requested, with 17 percent saying they would continue to use ‘he/his.’”