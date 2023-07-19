POLL: NYC residents oppose housing migrants in SUNY dorms

According to the Siena College Research Institute, the majority of New Yorkers believe that migrants in New York City should not be housed in the dorms on State University of New York campuses.

In October 2022, Mayor Adams declared a state of emergency in New York following the inflow of 17,000 migrants, prompting him to plead for federal aid, and blaming southern states for sending them to New York, a self-declared sanctuary state since 2017. Now, New York City has received another 57,000 migrants, prompting Mayor Adams to house them in various school buildings and dorms– unclear for how long.

Siena College discovered, however, that 54% of New Yorkers polled opposed housing migrants in State University of New York (SUNY) dorms.

A plurality of the same sample group simultaneously opposed relocating migrants to other New York communities.

“There’s always other options,” one resident told The New York Post. “A lot of the buildings around here, they have fallout shelters that are spacious, and used for emergencies.”

The SUNY and New York City administrations were contacted for comment. No response has been received yet as of this article’s publication.