Since last year, the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business has employed “Dr. queen jaks” (“queen”) as its “first diversity instructional support consultant.”

In a recent university news piece, the school notes the positive cultural impact that queen has made thus far on faculty.

“Over the past year, queen has been helping Haas faculty navigate the minefield of changing mores and heightened awareness around a range of topics often referred to as diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging (DEIJB). ,” the school states.

The consultant also "coaches instructors individually—by observing classes, offering suggestions on course content, or consulting on issues that come up in class," according to the university.

Per her biography, queen has experience in “work [that] explores multiple facets of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice and belonging with an emphasis on the intersectionality of race and social class. She is said to have a PhD in Organizational studies from Case Western Reserve University and an MBA from the University of Redlands.

Haas Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Élida Bautista acknowledged that she created this position after realizing no other business schools had offered such a role.

In a phone conversation with Campus Reform, Dr. Kellie McElhaney, the founding director of the Center for Equity, Gender And Leadership (EGAL), remarked that queen has been a “super great addition” and “a breath of fresh air” for the community. She attributed much of queen’s success to her bringing in a “vastly different identity” and background.

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.