'Schools Not Shelters Act' passes House, would prohibit use of public schools, college dorms for illegals

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to pass the Schools Not Shelters Act and bar public education institutions from housing illegal aliens. Four Democrats supported all Republicans in favor of the new legislation—resulting in a 222-201 vote.

In a press release on July 18, Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Dr. Virginia Foxx expressed her support for the bill—which is now on its way to the Senate. “Tens of thousands of illegal aliens are pouring into cities across the country as this administration does nothing to secure the southern border,” she is quoted as saying.

She also said that “At its height in May, the average number of illegal border crossings averaged 10,000 per day. It’s unsustainable and a slap in the face of Americans and those who have come legally.”

[RELATED: Committee chairwoman supports ban on federal funds to universities housing illegal aliens]

Campus Reform covered the Education and the Workforce Committee's first vote on the bill and its real-time advancement through the legislature. On Wednesday, it was debated by the House Rules Committee.

Several posts on social media capture the Rules Committee’s consideration of the bill.





WATCH: Rules Committee debates H.R. 3941, the Schools Not Shelters Act.



Democrats seem pretty concerned about liberal cities being flooded by illegal aliens yet they don't want to acknowledge the reason why.@virginiafoxx: "The border is totally open." pic.twitter.com/3eftUhvQeI — House Committee on Education & the Workforce (@EdWorkforceCmte) July 17, 2023





In video footage provided in a tweet by the Committee on Education and the Workforce, the Rules Committee is engaged in a debate.

According to the tweet, “Democrats seem pretty concerned about liberal cities being flooded by illegal aliens yet they don't want to acknowledge the reason why.”





🔥@virginiafoxx sums up the Schools Not Shelters Act in one sentence: "It's not fair to ask hardworking American taxpayers to pay to house illegal aliens." pic.twitter.com/HGmTDHZ8yR — House Committee on Education & the Workforce (@EdWorkforceCmte) July 18, 2023





Further, in another tweet by the same committee, Dr. Foxx highlights the problem for American taxpayers. “It's not fair to ask hardworking American taxpayers to pay to house illegal aliens,” she said.

[RELATED: 'What color is your suit?': Secretary of Education dodges questions at committee hearing]





More on the Schools Not Shelters Act⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xhpFY8OiMr — House Committee on Education & the Workforce (@EdWorkforceCmte) July 17, 2023





A tweet from the committee calls out NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ announced plan to shelter “asylum seekers” in as many as “30 current and former public schools with free-standing gyms.”

It also highlights New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s identification of three SUNY campuses that will be used to shelter 1,500 illegal immigrants over the summer.

“The Biden administration’s open border polices [sic] have turned every state into a border state,” the infographic reads.





Chairwoman @virginiafoxx pushes back ⬇️



The only thing unserious here is Democrats' continued enthusiasm for open borders.



Our students are facing a learning loss epidemic, the last thing they need is to be saddled with the consequences of the entirely avoidable border crisis. pic.twitter.com/PqJID0uwWW — House Rules Committee (@RulesReps) July 17, 2023





In this final tweet by the House Rules Committee, Dr. Foxx is quoted stating that “The only thing unserious here is Democrats' continued enthusiasm for open borders. Our students are facing a learning loss epidemic, the last thing they need is to be saddled with the consequences of the entirely avoidable border crisis.”

The Schools Not Shelters Act is continuing to make its way through the legislature. This story is part of ongoing coverage.

Campus Reform made its best efforts to reach out to all relevant parties for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow William Biagini on Instagram and Twitter.