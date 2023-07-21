Stanford Associate Dean Tirien Steinbach resigns months after judge shoutdown scandal

After taking a brief leave of absence, Associate Dean Tirien Steinbach announced her resignation from Stanford Law School following “months of icy relations with the administration and student body,” per an announcement obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Her resignation comes after a March incident in which Steinbach and students interrupted a speech by conservative US Circuit Judge Kyle Duncan during a Federalist Society event titled “Guns, Covid, and Twitter.”

[RELATED: Stanford puts DEI dean on leave, makes students take ‘mandatory educational programming’]

In March, Dean Jennifer Martinez released a letter stating that Steinbach was now on leave, and the students involved would be subject to “mandatory educational programming.”

In a Monday discussion at the National Press Club, Campus Reform’s Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall explained how the systemic politicization of the college experience – especially through student groups– results in cultures like those reflected in Steinbach’s disruption.

“I think [Stanford is] definitely probably the most, egregious most public, most prolific university we have as far as an example of what’s going on in higher education,” Marschall said.

“I think it’s happening across the board, and to me...you can kind of almost see the problem playing out—when you kind of go beyond Greek life on campus and go to student clubs and organizations, you can see how someone at 18 years old going through that process winds up in that lecture hall where they shout down Judge Duncan, and they were supported by Dean Steinbach.”

Following the Judge Duncan debacle, Stanford authorities issued a public apology letter to Duncan.

Before Stanford, Steinbach held positions at University of California, Berkeley, and the East Bay Community Law Center (EBCLC) where she published articles condemning police as “state-sanctioned force” and supported initiatives to help deregister California sex offenders, as Campus Reform previously reported.

[RELATED: SPECIAL REPORT: Embattled Stanford Law dean has long history of fighting to ‘dismantle’ the justice system]

Stanford University was contacted for comment, and Campus Reform made its best efforts to reach Steinbach as well. This article will be updated accordingly.