Prof argues 'enjoyment of ' CGI child porn should 'almost certainly be made legal'

A Norwegian Ethics professor is advocating for the justification of pedophilia and computer-generated child pornography, suggesting it should be included in classroom curricula for students.

Ole Martin Moen, a faculty member at Oslo Metropolitan University in Norway and a self-described “queer parent,” critiqued the morality of pedophilia in his 2015 paper, “The ethics of pedophilia” in which he questioned “how bad” pedophilia truly is.

"[B]eing a pedophile—in the sense of having a sexual preference for children—is neither moral nor immoral," Moen writes in the article. "The production, distribution, and enjoyment of texts and computer-generated graphics with pedophilic content should almost certainly be made legal."

[RELATED: Ohio State wants to teach you about 'ethical pornography,' bondage]

Moen currently serves on the advisory board of The Norwegian Patient Organization for Gender Incongruence (PKI), a political advocacy group for transgender individuals. He is also a member of Norway's most prominent liberal think tank, Civita.

Sexual attraction to minors “is indeed part of many fully healthy, albeit younger, psychologies” Moen's research asserts. Moen further suggests that “we would also be well advised to start teaching high school students…what to do in case they themselves are pedophiles”.

“A certain percentage of adolescents either are or will become pedophiles, and it is worrisome that these are rarely given any advice on how to handle and resist urges to sexually abuse children,” Moen told Campus Reform.

In addition to his goal of bringing the topic of pedophilia to school settings, Moen argued his support for the legalization of computer-generated child pornography for pedophiles, asserting that “virtual children cannot be harmed” therefore engaging in such activities becomes “morally permissible.”

[RELATED: This professor's comments about pedophilia, statutory rape are causing national controversy]

He further writes that “children look much like adults.” and that “the skin, the skeleton, the bodily contours, the way the body moves—even the genitals—are fairly similar in children and adults''.

He even goes as far as to compare the reproductive disadvantages of pedophilia to post-menopausal women, suggesting that one is “no worse” than the other.

Since its original publication, Moen’s journal has been republished with co-author Aksel Braanen Sterri in The Palgrave Handbook of Philosophy and Public Policy, a textbook utilized by universities nationwide.

“We argue that it is not immoral to be a pedophile, it is immoral for pedophiles to seek out sexual contact with children because of the expected harm to children, and it is morally permissible for pedophiles to satisfy their sexual preferences in ways that do not involve any real children,” the text's abstract states.

Oslo Metropolitan University told Campus Reform the school “does not comment on the content of the research” conducted by Moen.

Campus Reform has contacted all relevant parties for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.