Wesleyan will seek 'geographical diversity' following ruling against race-based admissions

Wesleyan University announced July 19 that it is ending legacy admissions and pursuing forms of "diversity" other than race following the Supreme Court’s ruling against affirmative action in college admissions.

Descendants of alumni will be “admitted on their own merits” adding that legacy status has played a “negligible role” in the admissions process for many years, President Michael S. Roth said.

“As a highly selective university, Wesleyan University seeks exceptional students from a wide range of backgrounds and circumstances who will thrive in and enrich the Wesleyan community,” he said.

“An applicant’s connection to a Wesleyan graduate indicates little about that applicant’s ability to succeed at the University, meaning that legacy status has played a negligible role in our admission process for many years.”

The private liberal arts institution in Connecticut had an acceptance rate of 15.7% for the Fall 2023 semester, admitting nearly 2,300 students. Only 4% of those admitted had a parent attend the school.

There will be no “bump” in the admissions process and family members of alumni will be admitted on their own merits, Roth said.

The university has never “fixated” on legacy status or an applicant’s race as a checked box, Roth said. Instead, it selects its applicants based on “diverse facets of the individual’s history, talent, potential to contribute to the university and get the most out of a Wesleyan education.”

Wesleyan will continue to review an applicant’s “achievement and promise” in context to their “respective schools, public engagement, and personal circumstances.”

“By cultivating free speech, mutual respect, and values of inclusion, we seek to foster a sense of belonging for everyone on campus,” Roth said.

Along with eliminating legacy admissions, Wesleyan plans to “ensure diversity in the student body” by pursuing "geographical diversity," organizing an annual scholarship program to recruit and support a group of undergraduates from Africa, increasing veteran recruitment efforts, and solidifying Wesleyan’s Center for Prison Education. Wesleyan also plans to increase financial aid support.

“We will continue to expand that impact through an equitable and forward-thinking admission process that finds talented people from around the country and the world to join our lifelong network of learning and accomplishment,” the statement concludes.

Massachusetts lawmakers proposed a bill in January that would impose a tax on wealthy colleges that display a preference for legacy admits, as reported by Campus Reform. The taxes would be disbursed to fund community colleges in Massachusetts.

Campus Reform has reached out to all relevant parties for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.