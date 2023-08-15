NYC may lose its conservative Christian college

The King’s College (TKC), New York City’s only option for students seeking an evangelical education, announced that it would not be offering classes in the fall of 2023.

“After months of prayerfully exploring numerous avenues to enable The King’s College to continue its mission, the Board of Trustees has determined the College will not be offering classes for the fall 2023 semester,” TKC’s Board of Trustees emailed Campus Reform.

TCK assured Campus Reform that while classes won’t be held in the fall, it’s not a final decision to close TKC.

“Though faculty and staff positions will be reduced or eliminated, this is not a decision to close The King’s College permanently,” the Board of Trustees told Campus Reform. “The Board of Trustees and senior administration will continue to navigate the College’s next steps and continue to contend for King’s future over the coming months.”

The King’s College will pursue relationships with future donors to secure TKC’s future, the Board of Trustees said. “The Board is committed to continuing our efforts to pursue strategic alliance opportunities.” As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, TKC relies heavily on support from donors.

TCK will also begin to pursue accreditation with the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, which was recently withdrawn in May of 2023. MSCHE is a non-profit that performs accreditation of private and public universities in the United States.

TKC’s Board of Trustees told Campus Reform that they are moving forward in the process of retrieving their accreditation status with MSCHE.

Alliance University, the only other evangelical, conservative college in New York City announced on June 30 that it will be closing its doors permanently after losing its accreditation. Campus Reform reached out to Alliance for comment, but did not get comment.

The removal of its accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education was a surprise, according to a June statement by Alliance.

“We were surprised by the Middle States’ decision and have worked hard all week to evaluate the different options available to us as an institution,” Alliance said. “Alliance University will not offer courses for the Fall semester. This news is a tremendous loss for us who love Alliance University and the people here. We are all grieving.”

