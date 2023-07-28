College students invited to participate in National Review's essay contest

Opinion
William Biagini '24 | Intern and Student Reporter
July 28, 2023, 9:43 am ET

The conservative magazine National Review is currently accepting submissions for its 2023 yearly William F. Buckley Jr. Essay Contest—eligible individuals are college students who have completed either their freshman or sophomore year. 

The  1,500 to 2,000-word essays must answer the prompt: "One of the principal tasks of Reagan-Buckley conservatism was to bring government back under the control of the Constitution—a task pursued through judicial appointments but also legislation and popular education. How well has this project succeeded, and where is it falling short?" 

The deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. on July 31 and essays should be emailed to buckleyessay@nrinstitute.org. The winner will be announced later this year. 

"Each summer, National Review Institute holds a student essay contest to promote thought and discussion surrounding one of William F. Buckley Jr.’s works," the website states. 

The first-place winner will have his/her essay published on NationalReview.com, get interviewed on an "official NR podcast," and receive swag. 

The contest description states that "Our founder, William F. Buckley Jr., began his career as a public intellectual when he wrote God and Man at Yale, a scathing critique of his alma mater and its growing biases." 

The 2022 contest winner was Michael Samaritano—a Yale University student who wrote an essay titled "Conservatives, Don't Give Up on Yale." 

