Purdue advertises training seminar for 'multicultural students'

Purdue University’s College of Science is advertising a semester-long “Multicultural Leadership Training Seminar” this fall.

The workshop’s description pledges to provide “an opportunity for multicultural students to express concerns and to become aware of academic and nonacademic support systems available to them.”

The program is aimed at “multicultural students,” but the description doesn’t provide a definition for the term. When Campus Reform asked the university to provide a definition, its spokesperson did not respond.

Multicultural centers are aimed at bringing together students from a variety of backgrounds, but in practice, these centers have excluded white students.

In 2020, for example, A black student at the University of Virginia declared that its multicultural center did not welcome White students.

“If y'all didn't know, this is the MSC, and, frankly, there's just too many white people in here,” the student explained.

Leftists at the University of Virginia are dictating who is and who isn't allowed in the new Multicultural Student Center.



"Frankly there is just too many white people in here, and this is a space for people of color."



This kind of racist intolerance is NOT multicultural.





The description for the Purdue seminar goes on to say that those enrolled will learn “cultural competencies, leadership skills and cultivate self-confidence and esteem,” which it notes as “tangible factors of success for students underrepresented by race.”

The workshop is set to take place twice a week, with fifty minutes dedicated to each class.

The training seminar is not the only multicultural initiative the college has planned for the semester. The goal of the “Multicultural Science Programs” at the College of Science is “to increase representation from ethnic groups that are traditionally under-represented in the sciences.”

The description page for the programs emphasizes that Purdue “values diversity and feels that students who study science in a diverse environment have a better academic experience.”

This is not the first time Campus Reform has shown Purdue University promoting diversity. In December 2021, Campus Reform covered the university’s $75 million five-year “Equity Task Force.”

As part of the strategy, Purdue dedicated money to hire forty faculty members to “diversify the racial makeup” of campus.

In 2018, a study investigating “multiculturism” found that the pursuit of the practice could be detrimental to minorities because it encouraged them to favor stereotypes and might even lead potential employers to prefer them for their minority status rather than their talents.

