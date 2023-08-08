Kentucky Board of Nursing retracts ‘implicit bias’ training requirement after media coverage

A report from the Washington Examiner on July 28 revealed that the Kentucky Board of Nursing had issued a requirement for licensed nurses to complete an “implicit bias” training, based on a capture of the Board’s website in August 2022.

The training included “highly racialized content” that sources told the Examiner had “very little to do with nursing.”

In another report, authorities at the Kentucky Nurses Association told the Examiner that “best intentions will not solve implicit bias in healthcare.”

Technically, it didn’t threaten anyone, the KBN said. However, Kentucky can revoke medical licenses since, as the Examiner gathered, “Kentucky law refers to the training ‘as a prerequisite for license renewal.’”

The threat of revocation creates a perverse incentive, especially as the KBN failed to specify what it described as “disciplinary settlement” or “written reprimand,” when pressed by the Examiner.

Two days after the Examiner published its report, the KBN edited its homepage (compare July 27 to July 28) to reflect that the implicit bias training was no longer mandatory.

The Kentucky requirements continue down a long-established trend of leftist “training” sessions in post-secondary education. Previous reporting by Campus Reform has covered how various schools implement mandatory training prorgams before enrolling.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for example, required students to take Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training before they could enroll in any further classes.

Oklahoma University required a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training course in which the instructor dismissed “All Lives Matter” as an illegitimate claim.

More recently, the State University of New York announced that it would require a DEI and social justice course for incoming “associate and baccalaureate degree seekers enrolling in fall 2023.”

“The deadline for the one-time Continuing Education requirement on Implicit Bias was July 1, 2023,” the KBN’s website read as of July 28. “If you have not obtained the training at this time, please note you will no longer be required to do so. Licensees will still be required to obtain all other applicable CE training.”