Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Kentucky Board of Nursing retracts ‘implicit bias’ training requirement after media coverage

Following a report from the Washington Examiner, the Kentucky Board of Nursing removed its July 2022 requirement that licensed nurses take ‘implicit bias’ training.

The training itself marks another waypoint in a long trend of leftist DEI trainings in post-secondary education.

Trending
1
ANALYSIS: Ending the China Initiative adds to the growing skepticism about Biden's dedi…
By Jared Gould 
2
ANALYSIS: The battle over affirmative action is just beginning
By John Rigolizzo 
3
She 'snapped awake' during the 2020 riots. Now she's implementing a new DEI mandate at …
By Daniel Idfresne '26
4
Pro-woke professors leave Florida universities in protest
By John Rigolizzo 
5
UC faculty lead 'behind-the-scenes protest' over new equity-based math admissions requi…
By Wesley  Crockett '24
6
TSU official pens letter to 'racist' U Alabama after dean's resignation
By Celine Ryan Ciccio 
Spencer Dalke | Reporter
August 8, 2023, 8:00 am ET

A report from the Washington Examiner on July 28 revealed that the Kentucky Board of Nursing had issued a requirement for licensed nurses to complete an “implicit bias” training, based on a capture of the Board’s website in August 2022.

The training included “highly racialized content” that sources told the Examiner had “very little to do with nursing.”

In another report, authorities at the Kentucky Nurses Association told the Examiner that “best intentions will not solve implicit bias in healthcare.”

Technically, it didn’t threaten anyone, the KBN said. However, Kentucky can revoke medical licenses since, as the Examiner gathered, “Kentucky law refers to the training ‘as a prerequisite for license renewal.’”

The threat of revocation creates a perverse incentive, especially as the KBN failed to specify what it described as “disciplinary settlement” or “written reprimand,” when pressed by the Examiner.

Two days after the Examiner published its report, the KBN edited its homepage (compare July 27 to July 28) to reflect that the implicit bias training was no longer mandatory.

The Kentucky requirements continue down a long-established trend of leftist “training” sessions in post-secondary education. Previous reporting by Campus Reform has covered how various schools implement mandatory training prorgams before enrolling.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for example, required students to take Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training before they could enroll in any further classes.

[RELATED: Ole Miss students ‘required’ to complete ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ training]

Oklahoma University required a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training course in which the instructor dismissed “All Lives Matter” as an illegitimate claim.

More recently, the State University of New York announced that it would require a DEI and social justice course for incoming “associate and baccalaureate degree seekers enrolling in fall 2023.”

[RELATED: Vanderbilt uses ‘Feelings Wheel’ for diversity training]

“The deadline for the one-time Continuing Education requirement on Implicit Bias was July 1, 2023,” the KBN’s website read as of July 28. “If you have not obtained the training at this time, please note you will no longer be required to do so. Licensees will still be required to obtain all other applicable CE training.”

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this