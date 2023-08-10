WATCH: Americans say no to housing illegal immigrants in college dorms





Campus Reform Reporter William Biagini went to Washington, D.C., on July 27 to ask people what they thought about universities potentially housing illegal immigrants in college spaces.

According to Inside Higher Ed, over 65,000 illegal aliens have arrived in New York City over the past year. Furthermore, some legislators—like New York Governor Kathy Hochul—have proposed temporarily housing these immigrants in college spaces. Biagini wanted to find out whether or not people in Washington would be on board with such a plan.

”What about the people that actually attend the colleges? I might have a problem with that if I was from New York,” one respondent said, adding “You open the door for people who are not documented to be here; yes, that’s significantly dangerous.”

”I had three kids go through college that they paid for, and I paid for their college and their housing, and watch people [who] don’t live here legally get free stuff,” another said, adding “If the students have to pay for it, why should illegals get it for free? One of my daughters is a doctor; she’s so in debt from eight years of schooling.”

”I say close the border. We’re not a nation if we just have open borders,” said another respondent.

Biagini also asked respondents what their reactions would be if Virginia or Washington, D.C., implemented a similar proposal.

“A lot of D.C. residents depend on things like grants and stuff of that nature for college,” one individual said. “And if you take up the college grounds, what about the residents? They can’t afford school.”

