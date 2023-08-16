Robin DiAngelo to train healthcare professionals in 'racial equity' for Mayo Clinic

The Mayo Clinic is set to hold a continuing education course on anti-racism for health care professionals in September.

The forum, titled “Developing Anti Racism Leadership Competencies to Achieve Inclusive Practice for Health Equity,” is scheduled to be held over multiple livestream sessions from Sep 12, 2023 to Oct 4, 2023.

As stated in the curriculum summary posted with the Mayo Clinic announcement, the course is designed to introduce “healthcare and biomedical leaders to anti-racist strategies, resources, and tools to achieve racial equity at both levels of organizational change and individual leadership practices.”

The course addresses how “White solidarity and White benefits (mentally, emotionally, and spiritually) indoctrinated, enabled, and incentivized White people to normalize ‘complicity in anti-Black terror and subjugation’ through exploration of the origins of american racism, racial caste, and white fragility.

The Mayo Clinic stated that the target audience for proficiency in the course will be allied healthcare professionals healthcare executives.

Participants will be encouraged to evaluate “systemic and institutionalized ideologies that lead to biased attitudes and discriminatory behavior.” The website covers multiple learning objectives, including developing “foundational knowledge of the historical and societal foundations of structural racism and anti-Blackness in America.”

It goes on to state that healthcare professionals should be able to identify the modern impact of structural racism, and ‘review the roles each of us play in upholding or disrupting systems of inequity and exclusion.’

The Mayo Clinic also noted that guest lecturer Robin DiAngelo will be speaking at a featured session entitled, “Confronting White Fragility, Nice Racism and Anti-Blackness & Applying Racial Literacy through Practice to Develop Antiracism Leadership Strategies and Practices for Health Equity.”

DiAngelo holds two honorary doctorates and is a Professor of Education at the University of Washington studying Whiteness Studies and Critical Discourse Analysis, focusing on “how whiteness is reproduced in everyday narratives.” She is the author of the controversial book White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard For White People To Talk About Racism, published in 2018.

Campus Reform previously covered a livestream event hosting DiAngelo in which Purdue University paid her $7k for a virtual event featuring her talk on “racism and manipulation of White people.”

Campus Reform reached out to the Mayo Clinic and Robin Diangelo for comment, and did not receive a response in time for publication. This article will be updated accordingly.

