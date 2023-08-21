WATCH: Americans react to illegal immigrants living in dorms

In a recent appearance on Real America’s Voice, Campus Reform Student Report William Biagini reported concerns about a proposal to house over 65,000 illegal migrants in New York’s colleges, including the State University System of New York (SUNY). The idea, proposed by Governor Kathy Hochul, was met with substantial disagreement from the public.

During the interview, Biagini discussed his experience questioning people in Washington, D.C., about the proposal. Many respondents expressed frustration with the plan, calling it “unfair” to college students who are already burdened with the high costs of higher education. Some went as far as to describe the plan as “absolutely crazy” and “completely unfair.”

Biagini, a student at Florida State University, pointed out that the disagreement was not just about safety concerns. Instead, the prevailing sentiment was that leftist politicians are prioritizing the needs of illegal immigrants over everyday, hardworking Americans who are struggling to afford higher education.