College presidents launch 'Campus Call for Free Expression'

A group of 13 college leaders are launching a new campaign to promote the importance of ‘free expression’ on college campuses through events and programs this upcoming semester.

The initiative, called the Campus Call for Free Expression, is a project of the Institute for Citizens and Scholars, which itself is an initiative of College Presidents for Civic Preparedness, an organization that brings together college presidents to “urgently spotlight, uplift, and re-emphasize” principles of critical inquiry and civic discourse on campuses.

College leaders from institutions such as Rutgers University, Cornell University, and Notre Dame University are included in the initiative, which “brings together college presidents who are committed to addressing the challenge of ensuring today’s young people are well-informed, productively engaged, and committed citizens.”

”College presidents in the Campus Call for Free Expression are urgently spotlighting, uplifting, and re-emphasizing the principles of critical inquiry and civil discourse on their campuses through a coordinated set of presidential and campus activities in the coming academic year,” Rajiv Vinnakota, President of the Institute for Citizens & Scholars, said in a statement to Campus Reform.

Leaders involved in the program share a commitment to develop students who: “pursue knowledge beyond their comfort zone, challenging existing beliefs and assumptions” and to “reach informed decisions based on evidence and reasoned analysis,” among others, the Campus Call website states.

The leaders are participating in the free expression campaign on their campuses by organizing activities such as hosting speeches at convocations, organizing civil discourse events, and initiating campus-wide initiatives to students.

For example, at DePauw University and Rollins College, presidents will focus their annual convocation remarks on the main theme of “free expression.”

Duke University will host a summer seminar for faculty on effectively promoting civic discussion around sensitive topics in the classroom. Additionally, the First Amendment Clinic on campus will also give law students the opportunity to work directly with clients facing ‘free expression’ concerns.

