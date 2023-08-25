WATCH: COVID masking returns





Rutgers University student and Campus Reform Correspondent Jeremy Li appeared Friday morning on Fox and Friends First to voice his concerns over the ongoing mask and vaccine mandates in higher education and other institutions.

Li expressed his frustration with the vaccine mandate at Rutgers, located in New Jersey, particularly since the majority of staff and students have already been vaccinated or have some form of immunity. He argued that these measures are devastating and do not align with the reality of college life, which is meant to be a social experience.

During the interview, Li emphasized the importance of personal choice, stating that these mandates should not be forced upon individuals.