Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: COVID masking returns

Correspondent Jeremy Li appeared Friday morning on Fox and Friends First to voice his concerns over the ongoing mask and vaccine mandates in higher education and other institutions.

Trending
1
'Oh jesus tap dancing christ': Uncovered emails show U. Kentucky employees mocking cons…
By Jon Street 
2
PROF JENKINS: What to do if mask mandates return to your campus
By Rob Jenkins 
3
University punishes club for stating men are not women, officers must attend LGBTQ+ tra…
By William Biagini  '24
4
Despite budget crisis, Penn State offers in-state tuition to illegal immigrants
By Travis Morgan  '26
5
Scholars claim that statistics 'serve white racial interests'
By Toni Airaksinen 
6
OSU med students required to read 'antiracism' docs, warned against asking Black collea…
By Melanie  Wilcox 
Campus Reform
August 25, 2023, 9:34 am ET


Rutgers University student and Campus Reform Correspondent Jeremy Li appeared Friday morning on Fox and Friends First to voice his concerns over the ongoing mask and vaccine mandates in higher education and other institutions.

Li expressed his frustration with the vaccine mandate at Rutgers, located in New Jersey, particularly since the majority of staff and students have already been vaccinated or have some form of immunity. He argued that these measures are devastating and do not align with the reality of college life, which is meant to be a social experience.

During the interview, Li emphasized the importance of personal choice, stating that these mandates should not be forced upon individuals.

Share this article

More articles like this