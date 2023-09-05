Opinion
WATCH: Prof Giordano says government 'enlisted academia' to 'combat disinformation'

Appearing on Fox Business, Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano explains the government's and academia's partnership to monitor social media activity.

Campus Reform
September 5, 2023, 7:00 am ET


Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano appeared Friday on Fox Business to discuss how the federal government has “enlisted academia” to “combat disinformation” online, particularly social media. 

A professor of political science at Suffolk Community College in New York, Giordano made the comments in the context of Boston University hiring ‘misinformation expert’ Joan Donovan. As Campus Reform previously reported, Donovan has a history of supporting left-wing causes and going after conservative voices. 

Watch the full interview above. 

