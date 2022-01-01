Student Publication Workshops

Are you a student journalist who wants to start a publication on your campus or improve your existing publication? If so the Campus Reform news team is here to help.



Click here to find out more and schedule a Leadership Institute Student Publication Workshop on your campus today.

Activism Resources

Are you a conservative student activist looking to make a difference on your campus? If so then the Leadership Institute is here to help you.



Click here to see all the resources that the Leadership Institute's Campus Leadership Program has available for student activists.

The Evil Empire on Campus: Leftist Abuse and Bias Guide

Don't know where to start when identifying liberal bias on your campus? This guide contains a list of the most common biases that occur on college campuses to help inspire you.



Click here for the Leftist Abuses and Bias on Campus guidebook from the Leadership Institute's Campus Reform."

Media Training

Coming soon



