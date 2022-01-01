Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Resources

Student Publication Workshops


Are you a student journalist who wants to start a publication on your campus or improve your existing publication? If so the Campus Reform news team is here to help.

Click here  to find out more and schedule a Leadership Institute Student Publication Workshop on your campus today.

Activism Resources


Are you a conservative student activist looking to make a difference on your campus? If so then the Leadership Institute is here to help you.

Click here  to see all the resources that the Leadership Institute's Campus Leadership Program has available for student activists.

The Evil Empire on Campus: Leftist Abuse and Bias Guide


Don't know where to start when identifying liberal bias on your campus? This guide contains a list of the most common biases that occur on college campuses to help inspire you.

Click here  for the Leftist Abuses and Bias on Campus guidebook from the Leadership Institute's Campus Reform."

Media Training


Coming soon

Request a Speaker


Bring a Conservative Speaker to your Campus

Click here